Homepage
More Tech News
Star Wars Battlefront 2 Hype!
https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8mtXDu1O9U?rel=0&autoplay=1] Star Wars Battlefront 2 has been officially revealed, but will it address the complaints of the first game? I think it will! Watch...
Destiny 2 Announced & Valkyria Revolution Trailer
https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlRHCy_IFjQ?rel=0&autoplay=1] Destiny 2 Announced Destiny 2 was finally confirmed to be in development by the official twitter account. I am looking forward to seeing what...
Considering an RC Car for your kid? You should know these...
Buying remote control cars for kids is one surefire way of pumping a lot of excitement into their lives. Every adult that has ever...
Video Games Coming Out in March 2017
What games are being released this month? March is shaping up to be a big one, here are the games we know about so...
Hottest Gadget Releases This Month (February 2017)
What are the hottest gadget releases this month? What are you most looking forward to? Never fear, we've done the legwork for you. This...
Why The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Exploded
Samsung had quite a dilemma on their hands after watching the Galaxy Note 7 explode quite literally in their consumers hands. Multiple reports of...
More Gaming News
Milwaukee, WI
scattered clouds
64 ° F
66.2 °
62.6 °
52%
2.9mph
40%
Mon
63 °
Tue
72 °
Wed
69 °
Thu
70 °
Fri
66 °